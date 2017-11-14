REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Rehoboth Beach.
The News Journal of Wilmington reported Tuesday that the crash occurred about 11:15 p.m. Monday on Coastal Highway.
Police said a 56-year-old man from Orlando, Florida, was driving a rented Ford box truck when it struck the pedestrian. The man who died was walking along the highway. Police said the truck driver didn’t see him.
The man who died was 26-year-old Joshua Covelli of Millsboro. Police said he was wearing dark clothing when he was hit.
Most Read Stories
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors
- Double-whammy of storms takes life of mother, topples trees and power lines in Western Washington
- Reports: Seahawks bring back Byron Maxwell to help replace Richard Sherman at cornerback
No charges have been filed.
___
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com