REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Rehoboth Beach.

The News Journal of Wilmington reported Tuesday that the crash occurred about 11:15 p.m. Monday on Coastal Highway.

Police said a 56-year-old man from Orlando, Florida, was driving a rented Ford box truck when it struck the pedestrian. The man who died was walking along the highway. Police said the truck driver didn’t see him.

The man who died was 26-year-old Joshua Covelli of Millsboro. Police said he was wearing dark clothing when he was hit.

No charges have been filed.

