TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say an investigation is underway after infant twin brothers in Idaho died despite efforts by first responders to save them.
The Times-News reports Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson says a 911 call made at 2:18 p.m. Friday reported that the children were unresponsive.
Thueson says responding officers provided lifesaving measures but were unable to save the children.
He says the police department is conducting a full death investigation.
At this point, detectives say they have no reason to believe there is any threat to the community.
___
Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com