CINCINNATI (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine whether an accident that killed two people and injured two others occurred during a race or a chase involving two cars in southwestern Ohio.
WXIX-TV reports Cincinnati police officers and firefighters responded to a black Mazda flipped over on its roof around 7 p.m. Tuesday with two people trapped inside. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Fire Capt. David Fink says the Mazda went left of center and struck a minivan head-on before flipping over.
The second car didn’t stop.
Two people in the minivan were taken to a hospital for what fire officials said appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
Information from: WXIX-TV, http://www.fox19.com