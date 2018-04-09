TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Baltimore County police say they are investigating the deaths of two men found in an apartment building as a double homicide.
Cpl. Shawn Vinson is a spokesman for the police department. He tells local media a maintenance worker doing routine work discovered the victims Monday morning.
Police say their bodies had signs of physical trauma. The victims’ ages and names were not released.
The department didn’t immediately release further details. An investigation is ongoing.
