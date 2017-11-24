JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police in Jackson are investigating after an officer fired shots when a person pointed a handgun during a traffic stop.
Jackson Police spokesman Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the incident occurred Saturday morning. Holmes said the car’s passenger was acting suspiciously and then pointed a handgun at the officer.
The officer fired shots as the car sped away.
The officer was not injured. Holmes said it is not known if anyone in the car was injured.
Police located the car and one of the people in it. They are searching for the other.