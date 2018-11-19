BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Police responding to a suspicious circumstances call found a body at a Beaverton house, prompting an investigation.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports officers saw the body after responding to a house on Southwest Allen Boulevard near Lombard Avenue at 8:45 p.m. Saturday.
Beaverton police have released no details about the circumstances of how the person died.
Authorities hadn’t yet determined the person’s identity or cause of death Monday morning. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.
Detectives don’t think there’s any public threat.