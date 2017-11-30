DUNCAN, Okla. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead in southern Oklahoma on Wednesday night.

Police were called to a home at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Duncan, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City. There, officers found two people dead, and police say they’re investigating the case as a possible double homicide.

The Duncan Banner reports that officers detained two adults and one juvenile for questioning in connection with the case.

Authorities have not yet identified the victims or said how they died.

