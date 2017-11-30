DUNCAN, Okla. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead in southern Oklahoma on Wednesday night.
Police were called to a home at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Duncan, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City. There, officers found two people dead, and police say they’re investigating the case as a possible double homicide.
The Duncan Banner reports that officers detained two adults and one juvenile for questioning in connection with the case.
Authorities have not yet identified the victims or said how they died.
Most Read Stories
- Former Mariner Bret Boone apologizes after making light of sexual harassment in message to reporter
- Microsoft plans multibillion-dollar expansion, renovation of Redmond campus WATCH
- Matt Lauer is fired at NBC, accused of crude misconduct VIEW
- Analysis: Six candidates to fill the UW Huskies' offensive coordinator opening
- Garrison Keillor fired for 'inappropriate behavior' VIEW
___
Information from: The Duncan Banner, http://www.duncanbanner.com