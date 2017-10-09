SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of three people whose bodies were found in two separate Nevada homes over the weekend.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says they found the bodies while looking for members of a family in Silver Springs, but it’s not yet clear if the deaths are connected.

The sheriff’s office says the first person was discovered by deputies responding to a medical call at the home of a 46-year-old woman Saturday night.

She was found dead inside, and deputies went to a second house to inform her next of kin.

When they arrived they found two more bodies.

The names and further details about the three were not immediately released, and police did not name their cause of death.