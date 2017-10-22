ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul police are investigating the second homicide in the city within 24 hours.

Police spokesman Steve Linders says officers working off-duty at a bar reported hearing gunshots about 2 a.m. Sunday. Shortly afterward, someone dropped off a man at Regions Hospital. He had been shot and died at the hospital.

Homicide detectives brought several people to headquarters for interviews.

It was the second homicide in St. Paul in less than 24 hours. Early Saturday, a man was fatally shot, also in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports no arrests have been made in the weekend homicides, and the victims’ names have not been released. St. Paul has now recorded 19 homicides so far this year.