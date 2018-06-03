SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Police say the suspicious death of a woman in one Connecticut town is connected to an investigation in another town about 15 miles away.
Officers say they found the body of the woman in a Southington home on Sunday after responding to a call for a welfare check around 6 a.m.
Family members tell WTIC-TV the woman is Michelle Barrett.
Authorities say the Barrett’s death is related to an incident that happened outside the Naugatuck Police Department. It is unclear how they are related, but police say there is no risk to the public.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Ships unearthed in Virginia offer glimpse of colonial era VIEW
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- 'Sherlock' star Cumberbatch praised for tackling muggers
An investigation is ongoing.
___
Information from: WTIC-TV, http://www.fox61.com