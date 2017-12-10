JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Janesville police are investigating a woman’s death as a homicide.

Officers were called Saturday afternoon after a 43-year-old woman was found dead inside a home. Police executed a search warrant at the home and collected evidence.

The Janesville Gazette reports the death appears suspicious and that police are treating it as a homicide investigation. But a police news release says authorities do not believe the public is in danger.

An autopsy was scheduled Sunday.