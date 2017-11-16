GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating a threat made against the annual Gettysburg Remembrance Parade in Pennsylvania.
Parade organizers are asking attendees not to bring backpacks or coolers to the events scheduled for this weekend. They also say people can’t carry caps, powder, ammunition or any other explosive devices.
The Gettysburg Borough Police Department said Wednesday they are working with state police and the FBI to ensure everyone’s safety.
Parade attendees are asked to report any suspicious activity to police.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- UW's Azeem Victor suspended indefinitely after arrest
- ‘When do churches stop caring about people more than SUVs?’ Seattle church to replace homeless housing with parking spots
- Poll: Democrats hold large advantage in Washington state headed into congressional midterms
- Lawmakers aren’t moving fast enough to boost education spending, Washington Supreme Court rules