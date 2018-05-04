SAUGUS, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are investigating the theft of several 300-pound sewer grates, leaving large, dangerous holes in the roads.

The Daily Item reports that a total of 11 grates were taken Tuesday and Wednesday from three different spots around Saugus, including one taken from near an elementary school.

Police Lt. Ronald Giorgetti says the suspect could get about $200 total if he or she scrapped the grates. However, they cost between $300 and $350 each to replace.

Giorgetti says he is especially concerned with the gaping holes near the elementary school where children walk regularly.

Police think more than one person is involved with the theft, due to the sheer weight of the grates.

An investigation is ongoing.

___

Information from: The (Lynn, Mass.) Daily Item, http://itemlive.com