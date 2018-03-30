MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Manitowoc police are investigating a suspicious death but say the public is not in danger.
Authorities were called early Friday about a person who was non-responsive. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Detectives are still investigating but say there is no danger to the public.
Authorities are withholding the person’s name until his family is notified. Police don’t expect to release more details until early next week.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Chinese spacecraft is falling out of the sky, but it's not supposed to happen like this
- Woman dies while climbing bluff in Wisconsin state park
- Trump loses a trusted aide, White House anxiety lingers
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW