MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Manitowoc police are investigating a suspicious death but say the public is not in danger.

Authorities were called early Friday about a person who was non-responsive. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Detectives are still investigating but say there is no danger to the public.

Authorities are withholding the person’s name until his family is notified. Police don’t expect to release more details until early next week.