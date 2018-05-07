WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old Wichita boy has died in a suspected abuse case.
The Wichita Eagle reports that the boy’s 22-year-old mother and her 25-year-old boyfriend are jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder and child endangerment. They were arrested Friday when the boy was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
Police officer Charley Davidson confirmed Sunday that the toddler had died. Davidson says a preliminary investigation revealed that he had sustained “substantial” injuries to his face and head.
Davidson says the investigation is ongoing.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- John McCain shares memories with friends; White House told current plan for funeral excludes Trump
- Officials: 26 homes, 4 other buildings destroyed by volcano VIEW
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
___
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com