NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Police are investigating a shooting death in eastern South Carolina.

North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor told local media outlets that officers were called to a home around 12:20 a.m. Friday.

Pryor says officers found a dead man in the home. His name has not been released.

There was no immediate word on a possible motive. Pryor said no arrests have been reported.

It’s the 34th homicide in North Charleston this year, passing the 2016 record of 32 homicides.