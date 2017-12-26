LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say they’re investigating a shooting at a western New York home that sent three people to the hospital on Christmas Eve.

Police say the shooting occurred late Sunday morning on Harvey Street in the Niagara County city of Lockport, 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Buffalo.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired arrived on the scene to find three people suffering from wounds. All three were taken to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo. Information on their conditions hasn’t been released.

Police say the shooting didn’t stem from a domestic dispute. The department said no other information was being released Tuesday.