BOSTON (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a Massachusetts man injured during a shooting.
Police responded to reports of a person shot in the Boston neighborhood of Dorchester Tuesday night.
A male victim in his twenties was found with a gunshot wound and died from his injuries on the scene.
The department is seeking information about the shooting and asks that the public reach out to detectives with any information.
