PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine are investigating whether a string of armed robberies in Cumberland County are connected.
WGME-TV reports the most recent robbery happened Thursday night at the Irving station in Cumberland. Police say a suspect robbed Good Things Variety in Westbrook earlier the same day.
Investigators say an armed robbery happened at the Riverton Gas Station in Portland and Lil Mart in Falmouth Tuesday.
No arrests have been made.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Species battle pits protected sea lions against fragile fish VIEW
- With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up VIEW
- Austin bombing suspect had list of future targets
- Neighbors baffled after naming of 24-year-old suspect
- Hundreds of dead cattle lead to California rancher's arrest
Police are asking anyone who has information about the robberies to contact the Westbrook Police Department.
___
Information from: WGME-TV, http://www.wgme.com