PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine are investigating whether a string of armed robberies in Cumberland County are connected.

WGME-TV reports the most recent robbery happened Thursday night at the Irving station in Cumberland. Police say a suspect robbed Good Things Variety in Westbrook earlier the same day.

Investigators say an armed robbery happened at the Riverton Gas Station in Portland and Lil Mart in Falmouth Tuesday.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the robberies to contact the Westbrook Police Department.

