SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police are investigating a report of sexual assault that is said to have happened in a restroom near softball fields behind Riverview Junior High School.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Murray police Officer Kenny Bass confirmed Wednesday that the department is investigating the incident. A public post on Taylorsville Fast-pitch Softball’s Facebook page says that the assault occurred April 25 “sometime after the Murray High School softball game.”

A Murray School District spokeswoman said a female student reported the assault to a trusted teacher at school the day after it occurred.

The spokeswoman said the district made coaches aware of the report and notified teams that use school district property.

