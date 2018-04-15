PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police are investigating a double shooting in Pawtucket that has sent two people to the hospital.

WPRI-TV reports Pawtucket police responded to calls of a shooting on Main Street shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday.

The victims, whose names have not been released, were taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

There is no information from the Pawtucket Police Department on whether arrests have been made, and the extent of the victim’s injuries. Police sent an alert to be on the lookout for a black Hyundai.

___

Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com