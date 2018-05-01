LINCOLN, R.I. (AP) — Police say what started as an argument in Lincoln turned into a shooting that landed a man in the hospital.

Police say it appears two men who apparently knew each other were arguing outside an apartment building at about 11 p.m. Monday when one man pulled out a gun and shot the other man twice.

The 22-year-old victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was last seen driving a dark-colored vehicle from the scene.

No names were released.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.