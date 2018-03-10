HINSDALE, N.H. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a crash near the border of New Hampshire and Vermont that left three people injured and one dead.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the crash happened on Friday night on Route 63 in Hinsdale, New Hampshire. The paper reports a vehicle with three occupants collided with a pick-up truck carrying two people.

Authorities say a man was ejected from the truck and killed and three other people were transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for injuries. The three injured people needed to be extricated from the vehicle.

The names of the people involved in the crash were not immediately available.