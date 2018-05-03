ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old boy has been fatally shot in St. Louis.

Police say the shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday at a home near the Fountain Park neighborhood. He later died at a hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released, but neighbor Linda Watson described him as a “beautiful young man.” She told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he “always went to school, and played basketball.”

Homicide detectives are investigating, and no information has been released about a possible suspect. Investigators could be seen taking photos of a rental bike lying on the sidewalk in front of the home where the boy was shot.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com