BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Police are investigating gunshots that damaged a woman’s home in Mississippi.
The Sun Herald reports a woman in Biloxi told police she was at home Sunday night when she heard multiple gunshots. She said one of the bullets struck her living room wall a few feet from where she had been sitting. No one was injured.
Biloxi police Maj. Christopher De Back said it appeared the gunfire originated from a street to the east of the damaged home. He said investigators don’t suspect it was a drive-by shooting.
De Back says officers dispatched to the neighborhood after the shots were fired found no one suspicious. No arrests had been announced Monday morning.
___
Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com