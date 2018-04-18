DERRY, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say they’re investigating fight among two spectators at a high school lacrosse game.

Police Capt. Vern Thomas in Derry told The Eagle-Tribune on Wednesday that no one’s been charged. He declined to comment further.

Pinkerton Academy hosted rival Londonderry High School on Tuesday night. Pinkerton won, 13-6.

Witnesses said a man watching the game was taunting and making obscene gestures toward a group of Pinkerton parents and fans. A Pinkerton supporter and the man appeared to start fighting and both went to the ground. Others broke the two up.

The game ended, and players were rushed off the field.