FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Police in Fort Collins are investigating a fatal shooting at a housing complex about a mile from Colorado State University.

Police spokesman Matt Johnson that four people were involved in Thursday’s shooting, including some who died and some who were wounded.

It is unclear if students were involved.

Police are not looking for any suspects and say there’s no threat to the community.

Campus police alerted students about the shooting and warned them to stay inside.