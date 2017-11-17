CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in a busy Cambridge neighborhood.

A spokeswoman for the Middlesex district attorney’s office says a man in his 20s was shot in the abdomen the area of Tremont Street and Hampshire Street at approximately 7:30 p.m. Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The victim’s name was not immediately released.

There have been no arrests but Cambridge police say a dark sedan was seen leaving the area.

Police do not think it was a random shooting.