HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police are investigating a comment referencing an explosive that was made in response to a Facebook post about an upcoming St. Patrick’s Day parade in Connecticut.
The Hartford Courant reports WTIC-TV posted on Facebook asking users if they planned to go to the Hartford parade. One user commented Thursday “I got my truck loaded with c4 (sic),” which is a plastic explosive.
Hartford Police and Deputy Chief Brian Foley received several messages from alarmed Facebook users in regards to the comment.
Foley said Thursday analysts are working the case, and there are several indications the threat came from a counterfeit or fake account. He says police will provide more answers Friday.
The comment has since been removed from the post.
Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com