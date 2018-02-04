ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina police are combing through a heavily wooded ravine near an elementary school after a bypasser found what appears to be human remains.
Police in Asheville were at work Sunday after a cyclist reported the finding on private property near Isaac Dickson Elementary School.
Police say it’s too soon to know the age or gender of the remains found late Saturday.
Police Lt. Chuck Sams tells The Citizen-Times of Asheville that investigators are trying to determine how long the body had been there and the state of decomposition.
