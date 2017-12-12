SABATTUS, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say they found the body of a man who had been living out of his car while they were conducting a well-being check.

The Sun Journal reports 61-year-old Daniel Dennis was found dead in the rear seat of his parked car on Monday. A caller had requested a check after telling police that Dennis had been parked on a local street and living in his car.

Police say the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating Dennis’ death to determine the cause. Friends and family told police Dennis had refused to go to a homeless shelter or receive medical assistance.

___

Information from: Sun-Journal, http://www.sunjournal.com