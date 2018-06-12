Share story

By
The Associated Press

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police are investigating a double slaying at a West Virginia home.

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial told news outlets the body of a man and a woman were found at the home Tuesday morning. Both had gunshot wounds.

Police have not released the names of the deceased. They said investigators are interviewing people and processing the scene.

No further information was available.

