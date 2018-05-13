CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a man at a parking lot outside a Chinese buffet.

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald says police found 36-year-old Jesse Jarvis after midnight Sunday in the restaurant parking lot of Imperial Buffet restaurant in Claremont.

Police say Jarvis was suffering from gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Police say there were citizens both inside and outside the restaurant at the time.

New Hampshire State Police are asking anyone with knowledge of what led to Jarvis’s death or who was present at the Imperial Buffett late Saturday to contact them.

The state’s chief medical examiner has scheduled an autopsy for Monday.