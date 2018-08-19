SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Springfield Police are investigating after an 18-month old boy died while in foster care.
Police Lt. Scott McKee told KVAL-TV that the boy died Thursday and officers are investigating. An autopsy is planned.
The boy was living with a foster family in Springfield at the time of his death.
The Oregon Department of Human Services declined to comment on the case, citing privacy laws.
