ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police are investigating a weekend shooting that left a man dead on the city’s east side.
Police shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday received a call complaining of two men with gun.
Responding officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound at east Sixth Avenue and Oklahoma Street near Creekside Park and Creekside Park Elementary School.
Police say one person at the scene was taken into custody for questioning.
The name of the man who died was not immediately released.