SANDY, Utah (AP) — Police are investigating a suspicious death after discovering the body of a 44-year-old man in the front yard of a home in the Salt Lake City suburb of Sandy.
Sgt. Jason Nielsen said Monday that police are treating the man’s death as a homicide but a medical examiner will need to determine how he died.
Police say the man’s body shows no obvious signs of trauma.
His identity has not been released.
Nielsen says the man is a friend of a person who was living at the home and called 911 overnight.
Police are still searching for that person’s roommate and are waiting a search warrant to investigate the home.