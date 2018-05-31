FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy who fell from a window at his apartment in Virginia.
A Fairfax County police news release says the child was with family members when he fell from an open bedroom window Wednesday around 6 p.m. Police say the window was screened.
News outlets report that the child was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police tell WTTG-TV that evidence at this time appears to show that it was an accident.
