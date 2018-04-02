Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — New London police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead.

Police say they got a 911 call about a shooting at about 1 a.m. Monday.

Responding officers found the victim, 27-year-old city resident Joshua Fine, on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting remains under investigation and there was no immediate word on suspects or arrests.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police.

