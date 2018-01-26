EDWARDS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating an apparent home invasion in western Colorado in which one person was found dead.
Eagle County authorities say they have two people in custody after they were called around 10:30 Wednesday to the small town of Edwards.
Police arriving at the scene found a body in the home. The victim’s name was not immediately released and few details about the incident were made available.
A search of the area resulted in the arrest of a man and woman who were taken to the Eagle County Jail.
Most Read Stories
- Pioneering, inspiring snow-sports filmmaker Warren Miller, 93, dies at Orcas Island home WATCH
- Southwest will join airlines flying from Everett’s Paine Field
- Woman dies when vehicle drives off dock at Anacortes ferry terminal
- NTSB report: Amtrak engineer missed speed-limit signs before train crashed south of Tacoma
- More details emerge about events leading up to WSU QB Tyler Hilinski's death