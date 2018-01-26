EDWARDS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating an apparent home invasion in western Colorado in which one person was found dead.

Eagle County authorities say they have two people in custody after they were called around 10:30 Wednesday to the small town of Edwards.

Police arriving at the scene found a body in the home. The victim’s name was not immediately released and few details about the incident were made available.

A search of the area resulted in the arrest of a man and woman who were taken to the Eagle County Jail.