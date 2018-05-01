Share story

By
The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police are investigating after a 1-year-old boy was apparently attacked at a daycare center, leaving his lips, eyes and face horribly swollen.

The boy’s mother, Tiffany Griffin, tells WXIN-TV she was summoned to the daycare Monday afternoon and was so outraged by her son Jesse’s scratched and bloody face that she punched a daycare worker. Griffin says her son is hospitalized.

Indianapolis police spokesman Officer Aaron Hamer says detectives are investigating, but that no arrest has been made.

Haben (HAH’-behn) Ghebremichael (GAIR’-mike-ehl) owns the Kiddie Garden daycare. She tells The Associated Press that a 2-year-old girl attacked the boy and that she had blood on her hands afterwards.

She says while it’s not uncommon for that girl to act out, “the extent of the injuries just blows our minds.”

