PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (AP) — An investigation is underway after authorities discovered a body inside a stolen car at a truck stop in southern Oklahoma.
Television station KTEN reports that the body was discovered Saturday at a truck stop near Interstate 35 in Pauls Valley, located about 59 miles (95 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.
Police received a call at about 10:30 a.m. regarding a vehicle stolen from Oklahoma City at the refueling facility. Officers found the body inside the vehicle.
Assistant Chief Derrick Jolly says the death is being investigated as a homicide although no foul play is suspected. Jolly says the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.
The body was transported to the Office of the State Medical Examiner for identification and a determination of the cause of death.