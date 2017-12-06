LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Police have arrested a Maine man who they say stabbed another man inside a barbershop.

WCSH-TV reports the stabbing happened Wednesday night at the Major Cuts barbershop in Lewiston. Police say a 23-year-old Otisfield man stabbed 35-year-old Rashad Robinson, of South Paris.

Robinson was treated for stab wounds to the stomach and chest at Central Maine Medical Center.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland says the suspect is dating Robinson’s estranged wife. McCausland says the woman was in the barbershop at the time of the stabbing.

Police continue to interview other people who were in the shop at the time of the stabbing.

The man has been charged with elevated aggravated assault.

___

