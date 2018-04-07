DETROIT (AP) — A motorist allegedly shot while driving on Interstate 94 is in critical condition.

Michigan State Police report that preliminary information shows a man and a passenger had left a bar and were driving on the freeway at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

A statement from MSP Metro Detroit says the two “heard a pop and the driver felt pain.” The driver exited the highway and the passenger drove him to a hospital.

Eastbound I-94 at Mount Elliott was closed while state police detectives searched for evidence. It has since been reopened.

Authorities said the victim was in surgery late Saturday morning and in critical condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They are still trying to determine whether the shooting occurred on the freeway.