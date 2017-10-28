VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Police in Vermilion are investigating an alleged sexual assault involving University of South Dakota students.

A university statement says the incident involved students in an off-campus location. It says school officials received a complaint Wednesday and turned it over to law enforcement and the appropriate university authorities for investigation.

Neither the Vermilion Police Department nor USD have provided many details of exactly what happened.

Capt. Chad Passick says no arrests have been made since the investigation began Wednesday, but police don’t believe there’s a lingering threat to the community. He says investigators are determining whether there’s enough evidence for any arrests or charges. He says it’s too early to say if alcohol was a factor.

Student body president Teagan McNary says students are upset but still feel safe.