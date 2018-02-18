PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police have launched an investigation after the body of a man was found in the Providence River.
Police were called to the scene near Dyer Street at about 1 p.m. on Saturday after someone reported seeing a man’s body floating in the water.
WPRI-TV reported that the scene was blocked off for more than an hour while dive crews were sent to remove the body.
The Medical Examiner also responded to the area. Investigators were seen taking pictures of the scene.
Police said that while an investigation is ongoing, there were no signs of foul play.