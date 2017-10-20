TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police believe the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old autistic man who took the wrong bus home from work is linked to two other suspicious deaths in a Florida neighborhood.
The deaths took place in the same neighborhood over the past 10 days, prompting Tampa police to warn residents in the Seminole Heights neighborhood not to walk alone at night. And they’ve asked residents to leave porch lights and other external lights on at night.
Interim Tampa police Chief Brian Dugan said during a Friday news conference that someone is terrorizing the neighborhood.
He says the three victims have no ties to one another.
