FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Police are investigating whether drugs or alcohol may have played a role in a 19-year-old man’s plunge from a third-floor apartment balcony a block from California State University, Fullerton.
The Orange County Register reports the man toppled over the side of the balcony late Saturday at the University House apartments.
He was hospitalized in serious condition.
Fullerton police Sgt. Dan Castillo says authorities believe the fall was accidental and are trying to determine whether alcohol or drugs played any part.
The man’s identity was not immediately released and it wasn’t known if he was a student at the university.