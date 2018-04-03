Share story

By
The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a three deaths at a Kansas City, Kansas, duplex.

Police Officer Patrick McCallop said officers found the bodies Thursday morning. The discovery was made after a woman told police she came to the house and saw someone who appeared to be dead.

McCallop says all the victims were black males.

The names of the victims and how they died weren’t immediately released.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks
The Associated Press