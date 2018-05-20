PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State police are investigating two highway accidents that took place just minutes apart in Rhode Island.
WPRI-TV reports the first call about a three-vehicle crash on I-95 came shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday.
The passengers inside the car that caused the crash had serious injuries, two other people inside only had minor injuries.
People in the other two vehicles were not injured.
A call for the second accident came before 3:30 a.m. in the same area, on the southbound side of the highway.
Police say that accident was minor and no one was injured.
No charges have been filed in either crash. Police continue investigating.
___
Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com